ExxonMobil awards AML3D (ASX:AL3) to create the world's largest 3D metal printed pressure part

Large-scale metal additive manufacturing technology provider AML3Dhas inked a $190,000 manufacturing purchase deal with ExxonMobil Asia Pacific to create the world’s largest 3D metal printed pressure component.AML3D was awarded by ExxonMobil based on the advantages of AML3D’s proven 3D metal printing WAM® technology and will use its proprietary WAM® technology to 3D metal print the 8-tonne vessel for ExxonMobil’s refinery operations.The sustainability of the process over traditional manufacturing and the company’s ability to print commercial large scale certifiable parts for use were key considerations in securing this contract.WAM® production has significantly faster lead times to manufacture of around 12 weeks as opposed to a 12 month lead time for traditional manufacturing, allowing AML3D to address supply chain constraints that ExxonMobil was experiencing and to meet the September delivery deadline.AML3D recently printed what is currently the world’s largest 3D metal printed oil and gas high-pressure piping vessel, a 940kg monocoque “piping spool” component. This piping spool was printed according to the new, stringent American Petroleum Institute Standard 20S, has met all test acceptance criteria and has been verified by Lloyd’s Register.The new pressure vessel for ExxonMobil will undergo non-destructive strength testing and hydrostatic pressure testing to demonstrate compliance with global standards including American Petroleum Institute, The American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the American Welding Society.Shares closed at 5.7 cents yesterday.