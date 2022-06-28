SRG Global (ASX:SRG) secures $20m contract in defence sector

Company News

by Lauren Evans June 29, 2022 09:30 AM

Engineering company SRG Global (ASX:SRG) has secured a $20 million contract in the defence sector with ASX-listed Lendlease as the managing contractor. 

SRG Global said that the contract aims to provide structure works and engineered curtain wall facades at the HMAS Stirling and Henderson facilities in Western Australia.

The contract works will commence immediately and run for around seven months.

“This contract is our third contract in the Defence sector in the previous 12 months and highlights our ability to work with key repeat clients across a broad range of sectors,” said managing director David Macgeorge.

Shares closed at 60 cents yesterday. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.