SRG Global (ASX:SRG) secures $20m contract in defence sector

Engineering company SRG Globalhas secured a $20 million contract in the defence sector with ASX-listed Lendlease as the managing contractor.SRG Global said that the contract aims to provide structure works and engineered curtain wall facades at the HMAS Stirling and Henderson facilities in Western Australia.The contract works will commence immediately and run for around seven months.“This contract is our third contract in the Defence sector in the previous 12 months and highlights our ability to work with key repeat clients across a broad range of sectors,” said managing director David Macgeorge.Shares closed at 60 cents yesterday.