As earnings risks emerge, can the energy sector continue to thrive?

US equities were lower in Tuesday trading, closing near their worst levelsAt the closing bell, the Dow Jones fell 1.6 per cent to 30,947, the S&P 500 lost over 2 per cent to 3,822 and the Nasdaq dropped almost 3 per cent at 11,182.At one point , the Dow was up as much as 1.4 per cent, Nasdaq 1 per cent and S+P 500 1.2 per cent. However , the major averages reversed those gains after the release of disappointing economic data.Markets gave back an early rally after todays weak batch of data added to growth concerns, compounding recent moves in rates and commodities that may signal growth fears rather than any meaningful shift in price sentiment.The other big concern right now is that consensus earnings estimates are too high in the face of slower growth, still elevated input prices, lingering effects of China Covid lockdowns, geopolitical uncertainty and waning CEO optimism.With valuations having come down so far, the greatest risk to equities now comes from actual earnings falling short of current expectations. The next leg of the bear market is likely to be driven by earnings recessions, especially in the more cyclical stocks, sectors, and markets.Overnight & once again the best performing sector was energy. Oil has jumped $2.27 or 2.1 per cent to US$111.84 a barrel. Always counter intuititve to the consumer discretionary sector in particular with the energy sector forecast to post the strongest earnings growth of any of the main industry groups both in the US and globally - however nearly every global earnings recession has seen energy earnings growth in negative territory.Energy analysts are relying on a “this time is different” mindset as evident in their EPS forecasts driven of course by the energy crisis as a result of the Ukraine/Russian conflict but this ‘this time is different’ scenario has always been a warning sign for investors, no matter what economic cycle we are in – if central banks are successful in reigning in inflation by dampening demand then earnings should follow suit.What happens within the energy sector will be crucial to watch as earnings revisions play out across the market.Consumer confidence fell for a second straight month in June to lowest since February 2021 with one-year inflation expectations jumping to 8 per cent from 7.5 per cent, a series high.Retail stocks fell after the releasee of the consumer confidence data. Bath & body works lost 5.8 per cent.Lowe’s fell 5.2 per cent, while home depot and macy’s lost more than 4 per cent.Shares of Nike fell 7 per cent after the sportswear company issued weaker than expected revenue guidance for the current quarter.Treasuries were little changed after yesterday's weakness that followed last week's rate reprieve.The US Dollar was firmer on the major crosses.One Australian Dollar at 7:05 AM has weakened since yesterday, buying 69.10 US cents (Tue: 69.34 US cents), 56.72 Pence Sterling, 94.10 Yen and 65.69 Euro cents.Iron ore has gained 4.5 per cent to US$125.00. Its futures point to a 4.1 per cent gain.Gold has lost $3.60 or 0.2 per cent to US$1821 an ounce. Silver was down $0.31 or 1.5 per cent to US$20.87 an ounce.Oil has jumped $2.27 or 2.1 per cent to US$111.84 a barrel.Bitcoin futures down 3.2%. All listed crypto exchanges have been under pressure – with Goldman Sachs downgrading Coinbase shares to $45 from a November price target of $387 – an 88% downgradeThe SPI futures are pointing to 1.3 per cent drop.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. 