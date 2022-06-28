Stocks of the Hour: Bluebet, Tassal & American Rare Earths

The ASX200 is currently at up+ 0.2% with best perfoming industries being oil and gas, steel, diversified metals and mining.In company related news, Bluebettoday announced A 10-year market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment. The company's Chief Executive Officer, Bill Richmond, commented: “BlueBet now has market access in four US states, which provides a strong platform to roll out our B2C brand, ClutchBet, and demonstrate the capability of our technology and team to run profitable sportsbooks in the US." There is no shortage of opportunities for further B2C expansion in the US, but our focus and capital are pointed firmly towards executing in our initial four states as we seek partners for our Sportsbook-as-a-Solution B2B offer. “The size of the opportunity in the US continues to grow with Americans having bet $125 Billion on sports in the four years since the online betting marketed opened up". Shares in Bluebet are trading 23.4 per cent higher at 58 cents.In other company news, Tasmanian-based Australian salmon farming company Tassalhas received a conditional proposal from Cooke to acquire 100 per cent of ordinary shares by scheme of arrangement for cash consideration of $4.85 per Tassal share. Tassal’s board says its chosen not to engage with the takeover bid. This is the Canadian aquaculture company ‘s third takeover proposal for the company. Shares in Tassal Group are trading 13.6 per cent higher at $4.51.American Rare Earthstoday announced high grade drill assays demonstrating its potential to be one of the largest rare earths deposits in North America. MD & CEO Chris Gibbs said ‘ the project continues to deliver way beyond our expectations with the sheer size, scale and consistent high grade of this deposit extremely exciting’. Shares in American Rare Earths are trading 23.9 per cent higher at 29 cents.