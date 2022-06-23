Two more planes with Bubs (ASX:BUB) infant formula sent to USA

After Bubssent two plane loads of its infant formula to America under an Operation Fly Formula Mission earlier this month, the US government has ordered another two plane loads to provide relief for American families.The third plane load of Bubs® infant formula is set to arrive in Los Angeles this Saturday with 90,270 tins on board and its fourth load is slated to arrive on 5 July in Philadelphia with a further 90,195 tins on board.Both consignments have been purchased by major US retailers and are set to be distributed to the stores within one to two weeks of arrival. By mid July, 361,299 cans of Bubs® Infant Formula are expected to have been made available to major retailers across 34 US states.Bubs chief executive officer (CEO), Kristy Carr and executive chair, Dennis Li met with White House executive office of the president to talk about an ongoing collaboration to help address the infant formula shortage.“We had wide ranging discussions regarding our ongoing collaboration with the United States Government to help alleviate the infant formula crisis and the necessary logistics to get product on shelf in major American retailers” said Bubs CEO.Under Operation Fly Formula, the Department of Health and Human Services, the US Department of Agriculture, the General Services Administration, and the Department of Defense are partnering with infant formula manufacturers to transport overseas infant formula that meets US health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster to help ease the national supply shortage.Shares are trading 3.2 per cent higher at $0.64.