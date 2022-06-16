Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) appoints CEO

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan June 16, 2022 10:24 AM

The Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) has appointed Phillip Bishop as its new chief executive officer (CEO) to start in July.

The move comes after announcing in April that outgoing CEO Andre Reich was to step down effective immediately.

Mr Bishop most recently held senior roles at Bunnings, including the role of director merchandise and marketing. Prior to that, he held various senior roles at Officeworks, including the role of chief operating officer.

The company also said that it continues to trade in line with management’s expectations and consistent with broker consensus estimates of financial year 2022.

The Reject Shop also confirmed that it is assessing an on-market share buyback. If this unfolds, it’s expected that shareholders are set to hear from the company within two months.

Shares are trading 13.7 per cent higher at $3.24.
 

