Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB) inks deal with Walmart

Bubs Australiahas inked a deal with Walmart to supply six Bubs infant formula products and two Aussie Bubs toddler formula products which is set to be available in 800 Walmart stores in America.Under the agreement, Walmart will purchase the entire shipment comprising around 85,000 tins of Bubs infant formula, filling a Boeing 747-400F cargo aircraft chartered by the US government under the Fourth Operation Fly Formula Mission.The products will be airlifted at 5pm today from Melbourne to Columbus, Ohio.Additionally, the first consignment purchased by Kroger and Albertsons will be sold in around 4,800 stores in the US over the coming days and weeks.Shares closed 6.6 per cent lower to 56 cents yesterday.