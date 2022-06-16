Base metals jump on strong China industrial output

by Melissa Darmawan June 16, 2022 08:30 AM

Base metals had a buoyant session on positive industrial output data from China.

China's industrial production unexpectedly grew by 0.7 per cent over the year in May, beating market consensus of a 0.7 per cent fall, rebounding from a 2.9 per cent drop in April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China. Manufacturing output bounced back following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in some major cities while mining production continued to rise.

Keep an eye out for resource stocks that could catch a bid today such as BHP (ASX:BHP), IGO (ASX:IGO), Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC), Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) and MinRex Resources (ASX:MIN).

The numbers for today

Nickel has rose 2.4 per cent to US$11.70 a pound
Alumina has added 0.8 per cent to US$365 a ton
Aluminium has gained 1.0 per cent to US$1.17 a pound
Zinc has rose 1.9 per cent to US$1.68 a pound

Sources: UBS, Bloomberg, Trading Economics
 

