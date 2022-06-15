Swoop (ASX:SWP) signs $32.1m agreement with Westpac

Company News

by Lauren Evans June 15, 2022 02:58 PM

Wireless provider Swoop Holdings (ASX:SWP) has signed a $32.1 million deal with Westpac.

Under a facility agreement, $30 million will be used to fund permitted acquisitions and capex programmes for a 5-year term, subject to the drawdown restrictions. The remaining $2.1 million will be used for day to day requirements.

“This is an exciting time for Swoop to be working with Westpac -- securing these facilities and combining them with our already strong cash balance puts us in a strong position in the current environment," said chief executive officer Alex West.

"With the changes in the macro-economic conditions we have been prudent over the last six months to ensure that we undertake a disciplined approach to acquisitions and only pursue those opportunities that meet our strict guidelines, and will continue to do so with this additional firepower at our disposal.”

Shares are trading 1.9 per cent higher at 54 cents. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.