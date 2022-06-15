Stocks of the Hour: NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals, Lithium Plus Minerals & Bluglass

Company News

by Lauren Evans June 15, 2022 11:40 AM

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:NSB) has announced positive preliminary results of its drug candidate EmtinB™ in a gold standard animal model of multiple sclerosis. The study was conducted to replicate the inflammatory mechanisms of human MS, and demonstrate a therapeutic treatment response. The study was undertaken by contract research partner Biospective, Canada. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at $0.21.

Lithium Plus Minerals’ (ASX:LPM) mining management plan for its Bynoe Lithium project has been approved by the Northern Territory Department. The Darwin-based drilling contractor GeoDrilling is scheduled to mobilise in the coming weeks, while site preparation works have already commenced. Shares are trading 40.7 per cent higher at $0.42.

Semiconductor developer BluGlass (ASX:BLG) has shipped its first laser prototypes to its initial customer in order to gain customer feedback. Executive chairman James Walker said, “this is an important commercialisation milestone for BluGlass, with our first alpha laser diode products being shipped to our first end customer.” Shares are trading 15.4 per cent higher at 3 cents.

