Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) delivers first ore at Gudai-Darri mine

Rio Tintohas delivered first ore from the Gudai-Darri iron ore mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia.The mining giant said the Gudai-Darri mine will help underpin future production of the company’s Pilbara Blend™ product. It also said production will continue to ramp up through the remainder of this year and is expected to reach full capacity during 2023.The development of Gudai-Darri has supported more than 3,000 jobs during the construction and design phase, and will support around 600 on-going permanent roles.Rio Tinto expects the mine’s commissioning and ramp-up to increase its iron ore production volumes, and improve product mix from the Pilbara in the second half of this year. Full year shipments guidance for 2022 remains at 320 to 335 million tonnes, subject to risks around the ramp up of new mines, weather and management of cultural heritageThe capital cost for the mine is estimated to be $4.3 billion“The commissioning of Gudai-Darri represents the successful delivery of our first greenfield mine in over a decade, helping to support increased output of Pilbara Blend, our flagship product,” said chief executive officer Simon Trott.“It sets a new standard for Rio Tinto mine developments through its deployment of technology and innovation to enhance productivity and improve safety.”Shares last traded at $111.05.