Stocks of the Hour: Bubs Australia, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Terracom & Medallion Metals

Bubs Australiahas advised that its entire shipment of infant formula to the US will be purchased by two US infant formula retailers, The Kroger Co and Albertsons. Chief executive officer Kristy Carr said, “this significant expansion of our retail footprint to over 4,000 stores across 35 states is a truly exciting development.” Bubs’ products are expected to be available to consumers from June 20. Shares are trading 2.9 per cent higher at 61 cents.Telix Pharmaceuticalsand RefleXion Medical have signed a co-development agreement to expand the use of Telix’s prostate cancer treatment (Illuccix®). In a clinical program, Telix will use its imaging agent with RefleXion’s biology-guided radiotherapy platform to guide external beam radiotherapy in real-time. Shares are trading 0.7 per cent lower at $4.03.Terracomshareholders are set to expect its first dividend for this financial year after the company informed investors of a repayment of a US$167 million Euroclear Bond. The company also upgraded its EBITDA for the July quarter by 0.18 per cent to $264 million from the March quarter. Shares are trading 5.1 per cent higher at 83 cents.Medallion Metalshave been placed in trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a mineral resource update for the company’s Ravensthorpe gold project. Shares are set to remain in a trading halt until June 15 or when the announcement is released. Shares last traded at 29 cents yesterday.