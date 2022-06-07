Boral (ASX:BLD) appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Building products business Boralhas appointed Vik Bansal as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, effective on or before December 5 this year.Mr Bansal is currently the CEO of InfraBuild, and from 2015 to 2021 he was CEO of ASX-listed waste management business Cleanaway.“Vik is a seasoned leader with extensive experience, and has a track record of instilling discipline and efficiency in complex businesses to create value for all stakeholders," said chairman Ryan Stokes.Mr Bansal will be paid fixed remuneration of $1.5 million a year, inclusive of compulsory superannuation contributions and salary sacrifice arrangements.Zlatko Todorcevski will remain in the CEO role until Mr Bansal's transition is completed.Shares last traded at $2.86.