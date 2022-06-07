Boral (ASX:BLD) appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Company News

by Lauren Evans June 08, 2022 09:18 AM

Building products business Boral (ASX:BLD) has appointed Vik Bansal as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, effective on or before December 5 this year.

Mr Bansal is currently the CEO of InfraBuild, and from 2015 to 2021 he was CEO of ASX-listed waste management business Cleanaway.

“Vik is a seasoned leader with extensive experience, and has a track record of instilling discipline and efficiency in complex businesses to create value for all stakeholders," said chairman Ryan Stokes.

Mr Bansal will be paid fixed remuneration of $1.5 million a year, inclusive of compulsory superannuation contributions and salary sacrifice arrangements.

Zlatko Todorcevski will remain in the CEO role until Mr Bansal's transition is completed.

Shares last traded at $2.86.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.