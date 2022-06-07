Yancoal (ASX:YAL) board rejects $2.5b takeover bid from Yankuang Energy

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan June 07, 2022 10:25 AM

Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) independent board committee (IBC) has rejected the $2.5 billion takeover offer from Yankuang Energy, the coal miner’s major shareholder.

The deal unveiled on the May 30 proposed to buy the remaining 37.7 per cent stake that Yankuang Energy doesn’t own at $5.04 a share (US$3.60), which is a 21 per cent discount to the last traded price of $6.08 a share the prior session. 

Yankuang has a 62.3 per cent stake in the company while China Cinda Asset Management owns 15.9 per cent, Glencore has a 6.4 per cent stake, and China Shandong Investments Limited has a 5.4 per cent piece.

Yancoal owns and manages coal mines across New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia. The company posted a 56 per cent rise in revenue to $5.4 billion in revenue for the year ending December 2021 and a net profit of $791 million.

The assessment of the deal was completed by Gilbert + Tobin in Australia, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in Hong Kong, and Deloitte corporate finance as strategic and commercial adviser. As a result, the IBC unanimously concluded that the terms of the deal would not be in the best interests of the remaining shareholders.

Shares are trading 3.9 per cent higher to $5.64.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.