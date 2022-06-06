Mighty Kingdom (ASX:MKL) signs partnership deal with Lion Studios

Mighty Kingdomsigned a co-development partnership with Lion Studios by Applovin, a mobile games studio and publisher based in California.The nation’s largest independent game developer noted that the contract value is in the low seven figure range for the development of a game over a year. It also said the agreement reflects Mighty Kingdom's strategy of securing contracts with established studio partners, in order to build its portfolio.“Lion brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in mobile gaming, and combined with our proven capability in narrative game development, makes for a compelling opportunity for both companies,” said chief executive officer Philip Mayes.This comes after Mighty Kingdom signed a contract with Google last week.Shares are trading 1.7 per cent higher at $0.059.