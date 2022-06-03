Audeara (ASX:AUA) signs reseller deal with Specsavers

Company News

by Lauren Evans June 03, 2022 10:30 AM

Audiology network Audeara (ASX:AUA) has signed a reseller agreement with Specsavers.

Specsavers is typically known for its optometry services but now offers audiology services in addition to its optometry footprint.

Under the agreement, Audeara’s products will be available throughout Specsavers’ 238 current locations offering audiology services, thereby increasing the number of Australian audiology clinics stocking Audeara products by more than 20 per cent.

Audeara will commence initial stocking of Specsavers’ clinics over the next few months as Specsavers expands its audiology network.

“Audeara is particularly pleased to be working with Specsavers to provide our world-leading solutions to a company with shared values, to help people regain the joy of better hearing, and helping make early intervention more accessible to Australians with hearing loss,” said Audeara’s chief executive officer James Fielding.

“In addition to the expansion in clinics stocking our products, Specsavers provides exposure to an even wider customer base, expanding our reach beyond traditional audiology clinic customers.”

Shares are trading 10.8 per cent higher at 9.2 cents.
 

