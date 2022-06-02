Flights set to take-off for Biden-picked Bubs Australia (ASX:BUB)

Biden-picked Bubs Australiapivots to America, offsetting China’s demand weighed down by months of Covid-19 lockdowns.Bub’s infant formula is set to hit the shelves this month after a major recall of several baby products on reports of bacterial infections in four babies - two of whom died in America.The US has been grappling with a nation-wide shortage after a contamination scare which involved its largest formula manufacturer, Abbott, leading to a shut down of its Michigan plant.This morning the Biden administration unveiled its fourth operation fly formula mission to transport the first two deliveries of Bubs infant formula products. The first flights are slated to take-off from Melbourne next Thursday and Friday, 9 and 11 June respectively.Meanwhile, Australian Dairy Nutritionals grouphave flagged to investors that wheels are in motion with the US FDA to be considered to help with the infant formula shortfall.Shares in Bubs Australiaclosed at 58 cents yesterday. Australian Dairy Nutritionals groupclosed at 7.9 cents.