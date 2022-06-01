Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) announces leadership changes

Darren Smith will take over Doug Cubbin as chief financial officer of Telix PharmaceuticalsSmith joined Telix in February this year as deputy CFO, and prior to this, he was global CFO and company secretary at Sirtex Medical. Cubbin will step down on July 31, having joined the company in 2017 before its IPO.Telix’s chief operating officer Gabriel Liberatore will also step down on July 31.Telix advised that a new CEO for the American region has been identified, after chief executive officer Christian Behrenbruch assumed the additional role of interim CEO, Telix Americas in February.Shares are trading 2.2 per cent lower at $4.56.