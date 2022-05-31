Stocks of the Hour: Centuria, Laybuy, eCargo

by Melissa Darmawan May 31, 2022 03:43 PM

Centuria (ASX:CNI) and Morgan Stanley's institutional vehicle has secured 223 million dollars worth of healthcare, and retail assets. A new private hospital they're developing in Sydney, could value their total property portfolio to $337 million. Shares are trading 0.9 per cent lower at $2.22.

Laybuy (ASX:LBY) has posted full-year results that have pleased investors. Their revenue grew 45 per cent in that period, while adding 175 000 customers. Their largest footprint is in the UK, with sales in the region, making up more than two thirds of the company’s gross merchandise value. Shares are soaring, over 14 per cent at 8 cents.

Meanwhile, eCargo (ASX:ECG) farewells Rupert Myer from the Board after eight years.  John Lines will replace him as a non-executive director in May. Shares last traded at 1.5 cents.

