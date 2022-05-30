Biome's (ASX:BIO) probiotics to hit Priceline stores in June

Biome’sActivated Probiotics® range is set to hit the shelves at Priceline stores next month after the company inked a new distribution deal, expanding its presence to 370 pharmacies nationwide.The new partnership will be launched at Priceline Pharmacy’s inaugural Health Masterclass education series commencing with its members on 20 June 2022.The partnership with Priceline, along with practitioner channel growth, increases Biome’s total distribution points by 50 per cent since its IPO on November 30, 2021.“Distribution of Biome’s flagship Activated Probiotics® product range via Priceline Pharmacy presents an exciting opportunity for us to impact more patient lives in Australian communities,” said Biome’s managing director and founder Blair Norfolk.“Biome’s mission to improve health outcomes with products accessible to all Australians will be further supported by this new partnership.”Shares in Biome Australiaare trading 10 per cent higher at 11 cents.