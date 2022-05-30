Stocks of the Hour: Telix Pharmaceuticals, Australian Unity Office Fund & Yancoal

Telix Pharmaceuticals’prostate cancer imaging agent Illuccix® has been granted a pass-through in the US with full reimbursement available from July 1. The product will also be available to order for nationwide delivery to all positron emission tomography imaging sites in Australia. Shares are trading 6.8 per cent higher at $4.57.Australian Unity Office Fundhas received a non-binding takeover bid from Aliro Group to acquire all shares for $2.45 per share. The company's largest shareholder, Hume Partners said it intends to vote its 20 per cent stake in favour of the proposal. The deal is subject to a number of conditions. Shares are trading 10.1 per cent higher at $2.41.Yancoal’sbiggest shareholder Yankuang Energy is considering growing its stake in the coal miner, which may result in the de-listing of Yancoal shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange. However, Yancoal said there is no certainty that the transaction will proceed and Yancoal shareholders should not take any action. Shares are trading 13.8 per cent lower at $5.24.