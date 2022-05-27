The plot thickens with Mighty Kingdom (ASX:MKL) and Google

If LEGO, Disney, and Mattel are all about fun and games, Mighty Kingdom’s (ASX:MKL)
technology deal with Google certainly got investors excited, sending its share price soaring more than 12 per cent to 7.3 cents before the stock went into a trading halt in the early afternoon.
The nation’s largest independent games studio said that the collaboration would boost its earnings outlook with its results reflected in its future financials.
In March this year, the video game developer launched its first PC and console game, Conan Chop Chop, in partnership with Tencent subsidiary Funcom Oslo, and extended its partnership deal with Mattel to continue developing the Barbie™ Fashion Closet.
As the Adelaide team grows their portfolio of partnerships, the plot thickens. Who is next?
