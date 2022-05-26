Trevor St Baker steps down from Novonix's (ASX:NVX) board

Tech company Novonixannounced that Trevor St Baker has retired from the board, and will leave immediately.St Baker advised that he has excessive board representations on behalf of the St Baker energy innovation fund, which invests in Novonix. He also said he will be devoting more time to the establishment of a second St Baker energy innovation fund“I am really very pleased to have been able to contribute as a Director of Novonix in its exciting establishment as such an important player in the decarbonisation transformation of global energy and transport businesses,” said St Baker.Chris Hay’s appointment as an alternate director for St Baker since June 2021, ends with St Baker’s retirementShares in Novonixlast traded at $3.74.