Trevor St Baker steps down from Novonix's (ASX:NVX) board

Company News

by Lauren Evans May 27, 2022 09:50 AM

Tech company Novonix (ASX:NVX) announced that Trevor St Baker has retired from the board, and will leave immediately.

St Baker advised that he has excessive board representations on behalf of the St Baker energy innovation fund, which invests in Novonix. He also said he will be devoting more time to the establishment of a second St Baker energy innovation fund

“I am really very pleased to have been able to contribute as a Director of Novonix in its exciting establishment as such an important player in the decarbonisation transformation of global energy and transport businesses,” said St Baker.

Chris Hay’s appointment as an alternate director for St Baker since June 2021, ends with St Baker’s retirement

Shares in Novonix (ASX:NVX) last traded at $3.74. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.