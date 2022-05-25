Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) plans potential sale & leaseback on its vegemite site

Bega Cheesehas launched an expression of interest for the sale and leaseback of its property at 1 Vegemite Way, Port Melbourne.The property is where Bega Cheese manufactures vegemite, peanut butter and other products, around 5 kilometres from the Melbourne CBD. The proposal would enable the company to continue manufacturing Vegemite and other products at the site under a long term lease arrangement.Bega Cheese is being advised by Colliers and Addisons in relation to the potential sale and leaseback, and will provide further details to the market if the proposal progresses.Shares in Bega Cheeselast traded at $4.67 yesterday.