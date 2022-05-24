Australian shares ran out of steam and closed at session lows as investors mulled on whether the fresh stimulus from Beijing is enough to offset China’s lockdowns as tech shares sell-off after Snap’s grim revenue outlook.The news doesn’t get any better as investors digested Japan's manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in three months in May. Supply chain challenges due to parts shortages and China's Covid-19 lockdowns have slowed production and new orders growth, according to the au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index.Across the Tasman, retail sales in New Zealand fell 0.5 per cent in the March quarter after an 8.3 per cent increase in the last December quarter, weighing further on the health of the consumer after last week’s mixed results from retail giants on Wall St.While in Asia, Chinese shares fell as investment banks such as UBS and JP Morgan cut their growth forecasts for China. Hong Kong shares fell amid Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that it will be unlikely to scrap hotel quarantine before July.The data that has hit the tape have painted a gloomy picture ahead of more US inflation and the GDP figures due this week as investors take risk off the table.On the local market, eight sectors closed lower to the rest, dragged down by information tech by 3 per cent, communication services by 1.9 per cent, and utilities by 1.2 per cent. Property was the best performer up 0.5 per cent, followed by financials added 0.3 per cent and a flat finish with the energy sector.Positive comments from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon about the state of the economy provided support for banks to rally. National Australia Bankadded 1.1 per cent to $31.09 and Commonwealth Bankrose 0.6 per cent to $105.09. Macquarie Bankbucked the trend, down 0.6 per cent to $178.81.Fortescue Metals Grouprose 0.3 per cent at $20.77, Rio Tintoadded 0.9 per cent at $110.4, while BHP Groupshed 0.06 per cent at $47.80.Following Qantas’plans to fully buyout Alliance Aviation Services, the flying kangaroo has decided to snap up a 51 per cent stake with TripADeal in an all cash purchase. With the value of the deal undisclosed, the news was enough to send the share price lower by 1.5 per cent to $5.38.Tabcorpshares dived 80.2 per cent to $1.05 after it demerged its lotteries and Keno business with The Lottery Corpclosing at $4.70 per share, giving the lotteries and Keno operator a market capitalisation of around $10.3 billion. The split leaves Tabcorp which now holds the wagering, media and gaming services assets of the old Tabcorp group, valued at just $2.3 billion. Tabcorp shares closed at $1.05 compared to the closing price on Monday of $5.34 combined.Nufarmtumbled 14.6 per cent to $4.99 after the company’s largest shareholder, Sumitomo Chemical, sold its entire 15.9 per cent stake.Pushpayskyrocketed 15.6 per cent to $1.30 after the church collection software provider said it was now in early-stage takeover talks with two existing shareholders, US group Sixth Street Partners who has a 17 per cent stake and Australia's BGH Capital with a 3.1 per cent holding. Since Pushpay's announcement on 26 April that it had received takeover approaches from several parties, its shares have soared 35 per cent to today's close.Technology Onedropped 1.6 per cent to $10.24 as investors focused on guidance for this financial year pretax earnings growth of 10 to 15 per cent, despite posting a 14 per cent rise in its first-half earnings.Telstrafell 1.3 per cent to $3.87 amid several broker notes, citing that smaller broadband operators would be the winners from the proposed new NBN Co pricing structure, allowing them to take market share from the big three networks – Telstra, SingTel's Optus, and TPG Telecom's Vodafone. Shares in TPGclosed 1.7 per cent lower to $5.84.Despite the two day low from the local index, consumer confidence jumped 1.5 points to 90.8 this week in the lead-up to the Federal Election, its first increase for over a month since mid-April after four straight weekly declines, according to ANZ-Roy Morgan.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.3 per cent or 20 points lower at 7,129.Investors are closely keeping an eye on the moves amid President Joe Biden floating the idea of tariff cuts on Chinese goods and as the US announced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework with Asian partners including Australia, Japan and South Korea. Eurozone and US PMIs are due with US new home sales also on the docket.There have been several brokers reducing Incitec Pivot’starget price after their news to split its Fertiliser and Dyno Nobel businesses into two separate listed companies in the first half of 2023.Credit Suisse rates Incitec Pivotas outperform, reducing its target price to $4.05 from $4.28. The broker believes that the demerger is a positive move. Prior to public company costs of $25 million to $35 million, the broker anticipates Incitec’s fertilisers to achieve earnings of $180 million to $190 million with earnings largely conditional on Phosphate Hill's cost position. Currently, it remains tied to fixed price gas contracts through to 2028. Shares in Incitec Pivotclosed 1.4 per cent lower to $3.55, extending from its 7.5 per cent tumble yesterday.UBS upgraded Wesfarmersto a buy from neutral and raised its price target to $56 from $54. The broker cites that its non-retail divisions were the source of the upside to its first half performance and are on track to contributing a large share of earnings. The broker estimates the Chemicals Energy & Fertilisers business along with an exposure to lithium upside can offset the mixed outlook for retail. Shares bucking the trend of the overall market, closing 0.3 per cent higher to $46.31.UBS upgraded Evolution Miningto neutral from sell with a reduced price target to $4.05 from $4.13. The broker retains its US$1,500 per ounce long-term gold price forecast and expects supply chain pressures and inflation to persist amid the skilled labour shortages. While Evolution Mining is not the broker's preferred company, due to current prices, the risk is already priced-in hence the upgrade in rating. Shares fell 0.8 per cent to $3.69.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 229 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 46 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 208 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 27 points when the market next opens.Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.9 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 1.7 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 1.5 per cent.The best-performing sector was Real Estate Investment Trusts, up 0.5 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Information Technology, down 3 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Allkem, closing 3.7 per cent higher at $13.46. It was followed by shares in Perseus Miningand Pilbara MineralsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Tabcorp Holdings, closing 80.2 per cent lower at $1.05. It was followed by shares in Nufarmand ImugeneGold is trading at US$1851.36 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.2 per cent lower at US$135.95 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.1 per cent.Light crude is trading $1.27 lower at US$109.02 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 70.85 US cents.Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics