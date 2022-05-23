Stocks of the Hour: Antipa Minerals, Anson Resources & Strike Energy

Antipa Mineralssaid Newcrest Mining will operate the next stage of the farm-in agreement relating to the Wilki project in Western Australia. The decision follows Newcrest’s initial commitment of $6 million in November last year, and Anitpa’s finalisation of the project’s current works. Newcrest’s management will start on July 1. Shares in Antipa Minerals are trading 4.7 per cent higher at 4 cents.Anson Resourcesannounced that its drilling program at the Long Canyon No. 2 Well has reached the target depth at the top of the Mississippian units. The company said this is a key part of Anson’s resource expansion program at the paradox lithium project in Utah, US. Shares are trading 8.7 per cent higher at 13 cents.Strike Energyprovided an update on its South Erregulla gas discovery. The company has mobilised the testing package and is being rigged up at the SE-1 well site with flow testing expected to start within 72 hours. During the drilling, Strike added that the whole core was cut across the Kingia Sandstone interval, with core plugs currently in testing. Shares are trading 3.3 per cent higher at 32 cents