Growth potential acts as buying catalyst for Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN)

Chalice Mininghas received all final outstanding approvals to enable the drilling of the higher priority targets in the State Forest. The latest announcement means that its Hartog and Baudin prospects have the potential to add significant mineralisation at Julimar. Investors are bullish about the outlook, sending the share price soaring over 17 per cent in today’s session.Chalice Mining is an explorer and developer with a major greenfield platinum group element, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold discovery at its Julimar Project in WA. A discovery like Julimar is rare, and much more so when only 70 kilometres from the major mining hub of Perth, WA. The metals at Julimar are important for decarbonisation which means that the miner is exposed to green energy transition tailwinds.The miner continues to confirm results at Julimar, presenting a catalyst for investors to pile into the company. Also, the mounting uncertainty around key platinum group element production in Russia could enable the miner to be the beneficiary of a long-term shift towards safer jurisdictions and lower risk supply.Shares in Chalice Miningcontinue to climb, up 17.3 per cent to $6.71. For the past five days at the time of writing, the stock is up over 22 per cent.