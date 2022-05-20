Calix (ASX:CXL) to receive $11m for low emissions project with Adbri (ASX:ABC)

The Australian Government has awarded Calixan $11 million grant to develop low emissions lime with its project partner AdbriThe project will be located at Kwinana, Western Australia and provide low emissions lime for alumina, gold, and other industries across WA.Using Calix’s low emissions intensity lime and cement technology, the goal of the plant is to produce lime using renewable power, demonstrate grid load balancing, assess alternative energy sources such as hydrogen and capture the CO2 emitted from the process.With the $11 million in funding, Calix and Adbri will proceed with the next stages of the project. The companies are expected to undertake a feasibility study as well as a front-end engineering and design phase for the project.“I am proud our first commercial scale lime kiln is being developed here in Australia, creating local jobs, utilising and developing local talent, and helping to future-proof our vital local manufacturing sector,” said chief executive officer Phil Hodgson.Shares in Calixare trading 1.5 per cent lower at $7.36. Shares in Adbriare trading 0.5 per cent higher at $2.84.