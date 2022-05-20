ASX jumps 1.1% on Federal election fever, BHP & Novonix soars, defying inflation fears for now

The federal election may bolster the nation’s shares regardless of who wins, if history is a guide. The ASX 200 has risen in the three months following eight of the last 10 votes with average gains of 2.4 per cent since 1993 during the post-election period, according to Bloomberg.It appears that the voting fever has come early with gains in mining stocks and beaten-up technology names after investors shrugged off modest losses on Wall St. It comes as the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rise up to 1 per cent each after a brutal week of selling.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.1 per cent or 79 points higher at 7,144. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 84 points.The rally is almost across the board with energy as the outlier, down 1.6 per cent with Woodside Petroleumweighing, down 3 per cent to $28.99. BHPand Novonixshares are doing the heavy lifting by 2.1 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively for the miners and tech sectors that are the best performers.Blockfounder Jack Dorsey told investors the acquisition of Afterpay will help the company create a financial services and retailing platform that combines the company’s original payments services with its consumer financial management “super app”, backed by tools to lift access to bitcoin. Shares are trading 8.6 per cent higher at $126.03.Baby milk formula companies are on the move amid President Joe Biden, launching 'operation fly formula' to address America’s shortage of baby formula. A2 Milkis up 1.7 per cent to $4.25 while Bubs Australiais trading 4.7 per cent higher to $0.44.Aristocrat Leisurecontinues to rally, adding 4.4 per cent to $35.20 after its 6.7 per cent jump yesterday as investors mull on the online gaming company’s plans to return up to $500 million to investors through an on-market share buyback, after raising $1.3 billion for its failed takeover bid of UK gaming software company Playtech.Major banks are led by Macquarie Group, adding 1.5 per cent to $180.25. Westpac Banking Corporationis shedding the least, up 0.3 per cent to $23.51.Evolution Mininghas popped above its gold peers, up 3.7 per cent to $3.63. Northern Starhas added 2.5 per cent to $8.93, and Newcrest Miningis trading 2 per cent higher at $25.42.BetMakerssigned one agreement and terminated another. Its OM Apps business signed a new agreement with two divisions of The Waterhouse Group, Tarpin Finance and Rob Waterhouse. Meanwhile, BetMakers DNA terminated its managed trading agreement with Tarpin, which is expected to deliver higher gross profit margins to the business vertical with all revenues remaining with BetMakers. Shares are trading 2 per cent higher at $0.50.Fintech payments company Novattiis set to receive a dividend in excess of $8 million from its 19.9 per cent stake in accounting software company Reckon, following Reckon's deal to sell its Accountants Practice Management Group for $100 million. Shares in Novattiare trading 9.3 per cent higher at $0.24.Etherstack Wirelesshas launched its NATO narrowband waveform platform which aims to improve communication capabilities and reduce costs for NATO member nations and their defence radio manufacturers. Shares are trading 8.4 per cent higher at $0.45.Supermarket giant Woolworthsis set to purchase an 80 per cent stake in online marketplace retailer MyDeal.com.aufor $1.05 per share. Shares are trading 1.6 per cent higher at $35.76.IGOhas produced its first battery grade lithium hydroxide from the Kwinana Lithium Hydroxide Refinery, representing an “important milestone” for the lithium joint venture between IGO and Tianqi Lithium Corporation. Shares are trading 4.9 per cent higher at $11.63.Beach Energysays it will prioritise the development of Yolla West and defer its Trefoil project. Shares are trading 1.8 per cent lower at $1.63Develophas completed the acquisition of the Woodlawn zinc-copper mine in NSW by purchasing all the shares in Heron Resources. Shares are trading flat at $2.38.Woodside Petroleum'sshareholders voted for a merger with BHP Group'spetroleum arm. Shares in Woodsideare trading 3 per cent lower at $28.99.Crown Resortsis set to be removed from the ASX 200 by May 25, subject to shareholder and final court approval of the scheme of arrangement whereby the company will be acquired by Blackstone Inc. Shares are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $12.87.In broker moves, Morgan cut Nufarmto hold with a price target of $6.65, with shares down 5.2 per cent to $5.75. Technology Oneto hold with a price target of $11, with shares up 4.4 per cent to $10.47.APA Groupis being circled by at least one prospect in hopes to take the company private, according to The Australian. Shares are trading 2.8 per cent higher at $11.92.The best-performing sector is information technology, up 4.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector is energy, down 1.1 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Novonix, trading 15.5 per cent higher at $4.25. It is followed by shares in Life360, and Chalice MiningThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nufarm, trading 5.2 per cent lower at $5.75. It is followed by shares in Woodside Petroleum, and OricaGold is trading at US$1837.92 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.2 per cent higher at US$129.40 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 3.56 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 70.30 US cents.Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics