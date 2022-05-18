Worley (ASX:WOR) receives a 3-year contract from Shell

Company News

by Lauren Evans May 18, 2022 12:30 PM

Global engineering provider Worley (ASX:WOR) has been awarded a three-year engineering and procurement services contract by Shell to support five of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico

Under this contract, Worley will provide professional services in digital enablement, engineering, procurement and support fabrication and construction.

“Having worked with Shell for over 30 years, we are pleased to provide these professional services to support Shell on its low carbon journey and support its assets in the Gulf of Mexico,” said chief executive officer Chris Ashton.

Separately, Worley announced that its partnership with Avantium Renewable Polymers is progressing to the next stage, with the pair signing a technology co-operation agreement.

Under the agreement, Worley will deliver engineering, procurement and construction services to develop the Avantium flagship facility in the Netherlands.

Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading1 per cent higher at $14.74. 
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.