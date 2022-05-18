Worley (ASX:WOR) receives a 3-year contract from Shell

Global engineering provider Worleyhas been awarded a three-year engineering and procurement services contract by Shell to support five of its assets in the Gulf of MexicoUnder this contract, Worley will provide professional services in digital enablement, engineering, procurement and support fabrication and construction.“Having worked with Shell for over 30 years, we are pleased to provide these professional services to support Shell on its low carbon journey and support its assets in the Gulf of Mexico,” said chief executive officer Chris Ashton.Separately, Worley announced that its partnership with Avantium Renewable Polymers is progressing to the next stage, with the pair signing a technology co-operation agreement.Under the agreement, Worley will deliver engineering, procurement and construction services to develop the Avantium flagship facility in the Netherlands.Shares in Worleyare trading1 per cent higher at $14.74.