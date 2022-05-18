SRG Global (ASX:SRG) secures $95m contract with Aloca

SRG Globalhas secured a $95 million civil infrastructure contract with US-based industrial company Alcoa.SRG Global is a manufacturer for the automotive and commercial truck industries, and said it will provide services at Alcoa’s Kwinana Alumina Refinery in Western Australia.The contract has a duration of five years with an initial three-year term, plus a two-year option subject KPI’s being met. The scope of work includes minor civil works, bauxite residue management and bulk materials handling services at the Kwinana bauxite residue storage, refinery and port facilities.“This is a significant contract award for SRG Global and demonstrates the value of the WBHO Infrastructure acquisition that is now successfully integrated into SRG Global,” said managing director David Macgeorge.“The contract will support over 100 local jobs and extends our ongoing commitment to the development and employment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander participation throughout the duration of the contract.”Shares in SRG Globalare trading 5.1 per cent higher $0.62.