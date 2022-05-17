The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC) joins the ASX 200 as of 24 May

The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC)
is slated to join the ASX 200 as of 24 May as a result of the scheme of arrangement where Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH)
will spin-off The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC)
.
Tabcorp Holdings Limited will spin-off 1 share of The Lottery Corporation Limited for every 1 Tabcorp Holdings Limited share held. The Lottery Corporation Limited will be added to the ASX 200 prior to the open of trading on May 24 at a zero price.
There will be no removal from the S&P/ASX 200 Index as a result of the inclusion of The Lottery Corporation.