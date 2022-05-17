The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC) joins the ASX 200 as of 24 May

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan May 17, 2022 05:32 PM

The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC) is slated to join the ASX 200 as of 24 May as a result of the scheme of arrangement where Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) will spin-off The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC).

Tabcorp Holdings Limited will spin-off 1 share of The Lottery Corporation Limited for every 1 Tabcorp Holdings Limited share held. The Lottery Corporation Limited will be added to the ASX 200 prior to the open of trading on May 24 at a zero price.

There will be no removal from the S&P/ASX 200 Index as a result of the inclusion of The Lottery Corporation.

