Energy glows as ASX lifts higher for 3rd straight day, closes 0.3% higher

Australian stocks posted its third straight day of gains pushed higher by the index’s largest banks, miners, and energy stocks, notching its longest winning streak since mid-March.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.3 per cent or 20 points higher at 7,113.Today, 98 of 200 shares rose, while 91 fell, there were five winning sectors out of the 11, led by heavyweight materials with the energy sector leading the pack.Investors learned that the central bank pondered on three options for its first interest rate hike this month, before increasing it by a surprise 25 basis points, more than what economists were expecting.The release sent the Aussie dollar higher with a 70 handle, equities pared back gains, while treasury yields rose.The board agreed that raising the interest rate by 15 basis points as forecasted by economists didn’t make sense given policy was “very stimulatory and it was highly probable further rate rises would be required”. The RBA acknowledged the terms for an increase of 40 basis points, before opting for 25 basis points as the “preferred option”.The central bank also pondered on reinvesting bonds as they matured which would "maintain the stimulus associated with the stock of bonds held by the Bank but it would be inconsistent with the strength of the economy and the high level of inflation". In contrast, “the option of not reinvesting bonds as they matured "would mean the stimulus associated with bond purchases would be removed gradually and predictably."The meeting minutes come ahead of the annual wages growth to show an increase to 2.5 per cent for April and the jobs report on Thursday with the jobless rate to fall under 4 per cent to a new record low.A challenging global economic outlook amid elevated food and fuel costs and tightening monetary settings continues to shape sentiment. Oil has jumped to about $114 a barrel and an index of agricultural prices is at a record high.Woodside Petroleumrose 2 per cent to $31.11, Santosadded the same percentage rise of 2 per cent to $8.25 while Beach Energysoared 6.1 per cent to $1.73.Havilah Resourcesskyrocketed 79 per cent higher to 30.5 cents after it inked a binding term sheet with OZ Mineralsto potentially sell its Kalkaroo copper-gold project for $205 million. OZ Minerals has 18 months to decide whether it will acquire the project. Shares in OZ Minerals rose 2.7 per cent to $22.03.Nickel Minesalso released news that the miner inked a binding term sheet with Singapore-based power producer Quantum Power Asia for the implementation of a 220 megawatt peak solar project. Shares jumped 3 per cent to $1.19.Meanwhile, Shanghai reported three days of zero community transmission, a milestone that could lead officials to start unwinding its lockdown, giving support to the local iron ore miners and energy players.Fortescue Metals Groupadded 2.3 per cent higher at $19.39, Rio Tinto2.2 per cent to $106.67, while BHP closed 0.6 per cent higher to $45.56.Commonwealth Bank of Australiaclosed 1.7 per cent higher at $105.12 doing the heavy lifting for the index.BlueScope Steelclimbed as much as 4.8 per cent, the most since March 25 after Goldman Sachs lifted its rating to buy from neutral, saying the stock is undervalued compared with US peers. Shares rose 2 per cent to $17.93.After a stellar performance yesterday, Bramblesnearly gave back its gains after it lost a potential suitor, CVC between trading sessions, after investors were pondering on a $20 billion bid.Investors now turn to Wall St as Fed Bullard is set to speak at 11pm (AEST), April retail sales figures are due with economists expecting a rise of 0.9 per cent over the month, while eyeing the share price of Twitter as Elon Musk sparked speculation that he could look to renegotiate his takeover of the social media company, saying a viable deal at a lower price wouldn’t be “out of the question.”Consumer confidence fell for its third straight week by 1.3 per cent last week to its lowest level since mid-August 2020, according to ANZ and Roy Morgan.Mining tech giant Calixis the beneficiary of a federal grant for a second day, this time with Pilbara Minerals. The tech giant has been awarded a $20 million grant from the Australian government for a joint venture chemicals facility at the Pilgangoora lithium project in WA. This follows the news on Monday where Calix and Boralsecured $30 million for a carbon abatement project at Boral's cement and lime facilities in NSW. Shares in Calixjumped 4.2 per cent at $6.93 while shares in Pilbara Mineralsjumped 5 per cent at $2.73.NABis considering the launch of a new NAB Capital Notes offer in June this year which may include a reinvestment offer for only certain NAB Capital Notes 2 holders. The board still needs to give its tick of approval and is also subject to market conditions. Shares closed 0.5 per cent higher to $31.46.United Malt’sunderlying EBITDA came in line with Bloomberg consensus of $57 million but down 5 per cent on the prior corresponding period for the half year ended March 31. Group revenue rose 11 per cent to $652 million attributed to increased customer demand and higher price of barley. However, this was offset by external factors such as the Canadian drought, strained supply chain, and higher input costs. Shares closed 0.2 per cent higher to $4.91.OFXclimbed as high as 11 per cent after posting its full year ending 31 March, net operating income of $147 million, up 24.7 per cent year on year. Wilsons said the company’s corporate unit “continues to deliver.” Shares soared 8.9 per cent to $2.70.James Hardietumbled to as low as 5.1 per cent after the company maintained its financial year 2023 adjusted net income target, disappointing investors. Shares closed 3.5 per cent lower to $37.49.The Lottery Corporationis slated to join the ASX 200 as of 24 May as a result of the scheme of arrangement where Tabcorp Holdings Limitedwill spin-off The Lottery Corporation. Shares closed 1.4 per cent higher to $5.18.Morgans retained an add rating and hiked Coronado Global Resources’target price to $2.97 from $2.73. The team of commodity strategists have raised the forecasts for metallurgical coal price driving up the company’s earnings per share forecasts up to 33 per cent from this financial year to 2024. The 2022 to 2024 hard coking coal forecast lifts by 6-15 per cent. Shares closed at session high, 5.1 per cent higher at $2.29.UBS retained Webjet’srating as buy with a reduced price target to $6.75 from $6.95. The broker observes domestic volumes remain strong while there is downside risk to the demand of Aussies travelling overseas. The broker notes three points to the upside, one is the potential for share market gains, cost efficiencies leading to higher EBITDA margins, and lastly, a Canadian competitor called Trip Ninja set to speed up the structural shift of leisure travel online. Shares added 0.2 per cent to $5.65.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 121 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 20 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 99 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 31 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 2.1 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Real Estate Investment Trusts, down 1.2 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Lynas Rare Earths, closing 6.6 per cent higher at $9.42. It was followed by shares in Beach Energyand Whitehaven CoalThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Brambles, closing 7.6 per cent lower at $10.72. It was followed by shares in PointsBet Holdingsand REA GroupJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.4 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 2.7 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.4 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1828.07 an ounce.Iron ore is flat at US$127.35 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.4 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.06 lower at US$111.76 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 70.08 US cents.Source: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, ANZ & Roy Morgan, Australia Bureau of Statistics