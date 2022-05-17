Stocks of the Hour: Havilah Resources, Oz Minerals, Calix, Pilbara Minerals, Brambles

Havilah Resourceshas nearly doubled its share price after news of a $205 million options deal inked with Oz Minerals. The offer consists of Oz Minerals signing a binding term sheet and the option to buy 100 per cent of the Kalkaroo project owned by Havilah Resources. The partnership also provides Havilah the financial means to explore for new copper deposits. Shares in Havilah Resources soared 97 per cent to $0.33, while shares in OZ Minerals are trading 1.3 per cent higher at $21.74.Meanwhile, mining tech giant Calixis the beneficiary of a federal grant for a second day, this time with Pilbara Minerals. The tech giant has been awarded a $20 million grant from the Australian government for a joint venture chemicals facility at the Pilgangoora lithium project in WA. This follows the news on Monday where Calix and Boralsecured $30 million for a carbon abatement project at Boral's cement and lime facilities in NSW. Shares in Calixjumped 5.7 per cent higher at $7.03 while shares in Pilbara Mineralsare trading 3.5 per cent higher at $2.69.Lastly, CVC Capital has dropped the deal with Bramblesdue to the “current external market volatility”. Shares tumbled 7.6 per cent to $10.72.