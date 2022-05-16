Auckland Airport (ASX:AIA) reports on March & April traffic

Auckland Airportreported a monthly traffic update for March and April. Here’s what we saw.The airport's total number of passengers during March fell 14.8 per cent compared to March 2021, and was down 77.2 per cent compared to the pre-Covid period in March 2019.However, international passengers were up 330.1 per cent and transit passengers were up 157 per cent, while domestic passengers fell 34.5 per cent. International demand rose due to the removal of isolation requirements for arriving New Zealanders and permanent residents, while domestic demand reflected the hesitation to travel during the Omicron outbreak.On the other hand, April was a better month. Total passenger’s increased by 4.2 per cent compared to April 2021, but was down 57.9 per cent compared to the pre-Covid period in April 2019.International passengers were up 233.3 per cent and transit passengers were up 143.5 per cent, while domestic passengers were down by 22.4 per cent.International passenger demand rose significantly in April, up 94.4 per cent compared to March, driven by the combined effects of school holidays and a loosening of border restrictions. Domestic passengers increased by 62 per cent, compared to March.Shares in Auckland Airportare trading 1.1 per cent higher at $6.69.