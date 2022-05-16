Stocks of the Hour: Brambles, Chrysos Corp, Boral & Calix

Bramblesconfirmed that it has spoken to private equity group CVC Capital Partners about a potential takeover deal. Under the proposal, CVC would acquire all shares in Brambles, although the supply chain logistics company said there has been no formal proposal received at this stage. Shares are trading 11.1 per cent higher at $11.59.The biggest IPO in 2022 so far, Chrysos Corporation, has shown some light today, which is a big step considering it tumbled on its first day on the market. The mining tech company announced that it has signed five new leasing contracts, bringing the total number of units to 38, up from 33 units. The new Chrysos PhotonAssay contracts with new and existing customers increases its total contract value by $108.6 million to $559.8 million. Shares are trading 9.3 per cent higher at $4.70.Environmental tech company Calixand building products group Boralhave secured $30 million in government funding under the government’s Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) Hubs and Technologies Program. Boral will receive $30 million for its CCUS project at its cement and lime facilities in the Southern Highlands, while Calix will supply low intensity lime and cement. The project aims to develop carbon dioxide capture capabilities. Shares in Calix are up 1.8 per cent to $6.70 and shares in Boralare up 2.1 per cent to $3.35.