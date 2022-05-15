Brambles (ASX:BXB) confirms takeover talks with CVC Capital

Company News

by Lauren Evans May 16, 2022 09:28 AM

Brambles (ASX:BXB) confirmed that it has spoken to private equity group CVC Capital Partners about a potential takeover deal.

In an unsolicited proposal, CVC would acquire all shares in Brambles, although the supply chain logistics company said the engagement is preliminary, incomplete and there has been no formal proposal received from CVC.

Brambles also notes that there is no certainty that the engagement will lead to a binding proposal being received from CVC.

Brambles said the board and management remain focused on implementing the Shaping our Future plan, which aims to build on the strength of Brambles' sustainable business model to transform the business and unlock value for customers and shareholders.

Shares in Brambles (ASX:BXB) last traded at $10.43 on Friday.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.