Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) appoints new independent director

Company News

by Lauren Evans May 13, 2022 11:34 AM

Property giant Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) has appointed New York-based leader Vanessa Liu as an independent director of Goodman, starting June 1.

Vanessa is currently co-founder and chief executive officer of SaaS technology company Sugarwork, and an independent director of Appen (ASX:APX).

"Vanessa is an accomplished business builder, digital media entrepreneur and technology innovator. We are excited by Vanessa’s appointment, as a global executive, her experience and insights are well aligned to our long-term strategy and values," said chairman Stephen Jones.

"She will bring greater diversity to the Board, helping continue to shape Goodman as a forward-thinking company.”

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) are trading 2.1 per cent higher at $19.32. 

