Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) appoints new independent director

Property giant Goodman Group (ASX:GMG)
has appointed New York-based leader Vanessa Liu as an independent director of Goodman, starting June 1.
Vanessa is currently co-founder and chief executive officer of SaaS technology company Sugarwork, and an independent director of Appen (ASX:APX)
.
"Vanessa is an accomplished business builder, digital media entrepreneur and technology innovator. We are excited by Vanessa’s appointment, as a global executive, her experience and insights are well aligned to our long-term strategy and values," said chairman Stephen Jones.
"She will bring greater diversity to the Board, helping continue to shape Goodman as a forward-thinking company.”
are trading 2.1 per cent higher at $19.32.