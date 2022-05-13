Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) appoints new independent director

Property giant Goodman Grouphas appointed New York-based leader Vanessa Liu as an independent director of Goodman, starting June 1.Vanessa is currently co-founder and chief executive officer of SaaS technology company Sugarwork, and an independent director of Appen"Vanessa is an accomplished business builder, digital media entrepreneur and technology innovator. We are excited by Vanessa’s appointment, as a global executive, her experience and insights are well aligned to our long-term strategy and values," said chairman Stephen Jones."She will bring greater diversity to the Board, helping continue to shape Goodman as a forward-thinking company.”Goodman Groupare trading 2.1 per cent higher at $19.32.