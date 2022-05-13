Stocks of the Hour: Pro-Pac Packaging, Bigtincan & Neometals

A few stocks on the move today.Pro-Pac Packaginghas cut its FY22 guidance due to supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and Covid-19. It now expects underlying profit after tax to be around $5 million. Shares are trading 9.7 per cent lower at $1.21.Software company Bigtincanhas signed a partnership with Oracle to join the Oracle PartnerNetwork. Bigtincan said the program allows for new tech offerings on the Oracle Cloud and sales reps to view client information, as well as create custom presentations and send data to Oracle systems for updates. Shares are trading 6.7 per cent higher at $0.56.Primobius, a 50:50 joint venture between Neometals’and SMS Group, has executed a binding agreement with LICULAR, a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz. Under the agreement, Primobius will supply equipment and engineering to a LICULAR Recycling Plant, for battery recycling and waste disposal, which is set to be located in Germany. Shares in Neometals’are trading 11.8 per cent higher at $1.38.