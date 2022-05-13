Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) names Thomas Nador as Chief Executive Officer

Buru Energyhas named Thomas Nador as its new chief executive officer, starting no later than September 1.Thomas is currently group executive, development at Beach Energy, based in Perth. Prior to this, he was executive vice president and country manager for InterOil Corporation.Executive chairman Eric Streitberg will continue in his current role for an appropriate time as Thomas assumes day-to-day management of the company. As part of the transition, Eric will then assume the role of non-executive chair.“We are delighted that Thomas has agreed to join the Buru team. His appointment follows a local, national and international executive search by Gerard Daniels, and a rigorous evaluation process by the company’s executive leadership consultant,” said executive chairman Eric Streitberg.“Thomas has the skills and experience that will help us take Buru to the next level and extract the ultimate value from both our core business and our energy transition businesses that are assuming lives of their own.”Shares in Buru Energyare trading 6.3 per cent higher at $0.17.