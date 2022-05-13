Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) joins Oracle PartnerNetwork

Software company Bigtincanhas signed a partnership with Oracle to join the Oracle PartnerNetwork.Bigtincan said the program allows the company to create new technology offerings that work on the Oracle Cloud and integrate with existing Oracle solutions, including Oracle CRM. It also said it allows sales reps to view client information from Bigtincan, create custom presentations and send data to Oracle systems for updates.Meanwhile, Bigtincan said it plans to establish a vertical market unit focused on Industrials, which aims to expand market coverage as industrial businesses implement new technology to address workforce shortages in customer facing teams, and deliver operational efficiency and margins.“Building on the strong Q3 results, and with Bigtincan’s recurring revenue business continuing to grow in Q4, based on our multi-hub product strategy, and together with scale gained from the Brainshark acquisition we are seeing ongoing benefits for the short and longer term outlook,” said chief executive officer Bigtincan David Keane.Bigtincan said its on track to meet FY22 guidance of $119 million.Shares in Bigtincanare trading 7.7 per cent higher at $0.56.