Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) earnings expected to grow in excess of 5.3% in 2022

Scentre Grouptoday released an operational update.Scentre Group CEO Peter Allen comments that he is "very pleased with the Group’s operating performance for the first quarter. We have continued to drive more visitation and saw a significant increase in sales for our business partners, above pre-pandemic levels."Highlights include: customer visitation 12 per cent higher than 2021; portfolio occupancy at 98.7 per cent; and gross rent collection of $800 million.Shares in Scentre Groupare trading 0.2 per cent lower at $2.76.