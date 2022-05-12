Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) earnings expected to grow in excess of 5.3% in 2022

by Paul Sanger May 12, 2022 11:48 AM

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) today released an operational update.

Scentre Group CEO Peter Allen comments that he is "very pleased with the Group’s operating performance for the first quarter. We have continued to drive more visitation and saw a significant increase in sales for our business partners, above pre-pandemic levels."

Highlights include: customer visitation 12 per cent higher than 2021; portfolio occupancy at 98.7 per cent; and gross rent collection of $800 million.

Shares in Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) are trading 0.2 per cent lower at $2.76.

