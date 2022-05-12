IDP Education (ASX:IEL) CEO to step down

by Paul Sanger May 12, 2022 11:45 AM

Education business IDP Education (ASX:IEL) today is searching for a new Chief Executive Officer. Current CEO and Managing Director Andrew Barkla will step down from his role in September 2022.

Mr Barkla has been in his current position since August 2015, overseeing a period of expansion and transformation. He will remain with the group in an advisory capacity "to assist with key strategic projects" until September 2023. Subsequently, he will remain a director, subject to shareholder approval at the October 2023 AGM.

Shares in IDP Education (ASX:IEL) are trading almost 5 per cent lower at $23.78.

