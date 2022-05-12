CBA announces $2.3b March quarter profit while warning of margin pressure

Company News

by Paul Sanger May 12, 2022 11:58 AM

The Commonwealth Bank generated $2.3 billion in net profit after tax in the March quarter despite income easing 1 per cent. This partly reflected “continued margin pressure” facing the business.

The bank pointed to “higher non-interest income helping to offset continued margin pressure from elevated swap rates, mix effects and competition,” during the quarter.

The bank held a CET1 ratio of 11.1 per cent for the period after its previously announced $3 billion interim dividend payments in the first half of the financial year. The bank has also previously announced an on-market share buyback of up to $2 billion to be conducted across the remainder of 2022.

Shares in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $101.96.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.