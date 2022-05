Cryptocurrency-linked exchange-traded funds ETFS 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (EBTC) and ETFS 21Shares Ethereum ETF (EETH) will start trading on the Cboe Australia exchange platform, previously known as Chi-X.The market capitalisation and trading volumes for these two leading cryptocurrencies are now larger than any company listed on the Australian stock exchanges, yet investors have not been able to gain access to them in a regulated manner, Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic says.