CSL (ASX:CSL) warns of delay to Vifor Pharma deal

Pharma giant CSL has provided an update on its potential acquisition of Swiss group Vifor Pharma. Although the deal was previously expected to close by June 2022, CSL “now expects the regulatory approval process to take a few more months.”The company did not disclose any impediments to the acquisition.“CSL remains confident of completing its acquisition of Vifor Pharma AG and looks forward to expanding its presence in the rapidly growing nephrology market, as well as leveraging the companies’ combined expertise to continue to deliver innovative solutions to rare and serious illness,” the company said.Shares in CSLare trading 2.1 per cent lower at $270.31.