Coles (ASX:COL) selects RapidID for identity & visa checks

ID checking business RapidID is set to undertake identity and working rights checks for supermarket giant ColesColes has partnered with RapidID to check the identity and ongoing working rights status for its team members. RapidID’s technology will enable Coles to streamline its recruitment process and assess whether applicants have the necessary rights to work in Australia.Coles and RapidID have signed a three year contract with an initial guaranteed minimum spend of $0.3 million in the first year.“RapidID’s self-serve API has helped Coles to quickly build a pre-employment checking solution without compromising functionality or incurring the significant setup costs often associated with such services," said general manager for RapidID, David Haines.Shares in Colesare trading flat at $18.60.