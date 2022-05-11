Coles (ASX:COL) selects RapidID for identity & visa checks

Company News

by Lauren Evans May 11, 2022 01:47 PM

ID checking business RapidID is set to undertake identity and working rights checks for supermarket giant Coles (ASX:COL)

Coles has partnered with RapidID to check the identity and ongoing working rights status for its team members. RapidID’s technology will enable Coles to streamline its recruitment process and assess whether applicants have the necessary rights to work in Australia.

Coles and RapidID have signed a three year contract with an initial guaranteed minimum spend of $0.3 million in the first year.

“RapidID’s self-serve API has helped Coles to quickly build a pre-employment checking solution without compromising functionality or incurring the significant setup costs often associated with such services," said general manager for RapidID, David Haines. 

Shares in Coles (ASX:COL) are trading flat at $18.60. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.