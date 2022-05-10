Pendal pops on 1H profit beat: ASX falls for 3rd straight day, tumbling 1.3% at noon

Resources stocks are pulling the index lower for a third day as investors continue to sell out stocks on concerns around the impact of rising interest rates and the strained supply chain as China holds firm to its zero-Covid policy amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.3 per cent or 116 points lower at 7,005. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 149 points.The sell-off is across the board with investors stock picking on what to buy into, following several company updates.PolyNovois the best performer after a regulatory filing showed that chairman David Williams picked up shares in the company, boosting investor optimism on the company's growth outlook, the stock is almost 19 per cent higher.Imugeneis the second best performer after the clinical stage immuno-oncology company announced it has received Human Research Ethics Committee approval to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of its immunotherapy candidate, HER-Vaxx in Australia.On the flip side, AUB Groupis the worst performer after investors dump their positions on completing its institutional equity raising. The news follows their recently inked $880 million deal to buy UK based Tysers yesterday. With this placement completed, the retail component is set to start next Monday, 16 May with the aim to raise an additional $47 million.Investment manager Pendaljumped 6.1 per cent to $5.23 after its first-half profit rose 7.5 per cent, lifting its dividend 24 per cent with the help of the contribution of US-based subsidiary Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley. Net profit in the six months rose 7.5 per cent to $96.7 million from the year-earlier period, underlying profit grew 59 per cent to $131.4 million and fee revenue surged 30 per cent to $362.6 million.Despite the tumble with the Nasdaq, there are a few local tech shares rallying with WiseTech Globalup by 3.7 per cent to $40.52, Xerogaining 2.6 per cent to $86.50 amid RBC upgrading the stock to outperform citing a survey showing signs of better conditions, and Iressup 3.6 per cent to $10.98,Other stock standouts include Suncorpup 1.9 per cent to $11.50, and News Corprising 4.2 per cent.Woodside Petroleumis down 4.2 per cent at $30.24 while Beach Energyis trading 6.3 per cent lower at $1.57. Shares in BHP Groupis weighing 3 per cent lower at $44.86.The major banks are down between 0.4 per cent and 2.1 percent with the declines led by ANZ Banking GroupAll sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is communication services, down 0.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is energy, down 3.8 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is PolyNovo, trading 18.6 per cent higher at $1.10. It is followed by shares in Imugeneand Life360The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is AUB Group, trading 12.3 per cent lower at $19.20. It is followed by shares in Blockand Beach EnergyGold is trading at US$1855.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 5.5 per cent lower at US$131.35 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 5.6 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 69.36 US cents.