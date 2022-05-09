The Star Entertainment (ASX:SGR) suspends rebate programs

The Star Entertainment Grouphas resolved to immediately suspend rebate programs for both domestic and international players across all its casinos until further notice as it addresses issues arising from the ongoing review of its Sydney operations.The decision to suspend rebate programs is not expected to have any material impact on earnings for FY22.The Star also announced, as part of a transition phase, the appointments of Christina Katsibouba as interim chief financial officer, and Geoff Hogg as interim chief casino officer of NSW and QLD. Other interim appointments will be announced once finalised.Shares in The Star Entertainment Groupare trading 2 per cent lower at $2.98.