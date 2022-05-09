TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) to sell tower assets to OMERS for $950m

Company News

by Lauren Evans May 09, 2022 12:15 PM

TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) is set to sell its mobile tower and rooftop infrastructure to Canadian investor OMERS Infrastructure Management for an enterprise value of $950 million.

TPG anticipates that the transaction will deliver net cash proceeds of around $890 million, the enterprise value less total transaction costs, which the company expects to use to repay existing bank debt.

The 1,237 tower assets sites include 428 towers and 809 rooftops. The transaction includes a 20-year term with the option for TPG to extend, and is expected to close in the third quarter of FY22.

“The tower sale demonstrates the disciplined approach we are taking to asset utilisation and capital allocation as we pursue opportunities to unlock value and maximise our potential for customers and shareholders," said TPG chief executive officer Iñaki Berroeta.

"We look forward to working with OMERS to transition the business and then to support its growth as it provides critical telecommunications infrastructure services to our customers and the broader Australian telecommunications sector.’’

Shares in TPG Telecom (ASX:TPG) are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $5.61. 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.